Bernardo Hees Sells 20,000 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $185.22 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.57.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several brokerages recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

