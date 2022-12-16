Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 398,944 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $7,919,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $34,784,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79.

On Monday, November 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $7,571,466.96.

On Friday, November 18th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00.

Toast Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $18.74 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.