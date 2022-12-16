Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,850.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,850 ($47.23) and last traded at GBX 3,775 ($46.31), with a volume of 4495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,690 ($45.27).

Bioventix Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £196.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,591.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,506.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,455.52.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a GBX 100 ($1.23) dividend. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $52.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bioventix Company Profile

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock sold 204 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,341 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £6,815.64 ($8,361.72).

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

