BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $113.22 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $113.22 million and $36.22 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $16,756.04 or 1.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014870 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040042 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00228921 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 17,398.41973944 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,062,280.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

