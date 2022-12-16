Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $23.86 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and $86,466.82 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00214517 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041413 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.