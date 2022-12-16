Bitcoin Latinum 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.43 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $5.43 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $869.75 or 0.05154262 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00484442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,843.52 or 0.28703402 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

