Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.37 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 56.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00013443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $27.42 million and $6.37 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 2.89534329 USD and is down -11.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $10,975,162.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.