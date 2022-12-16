BitTorrent-New Trading Down 7.7% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $595.45 million and $10.60 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000313 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005091 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004163 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005161 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

