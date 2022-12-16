Black Swift Group LLC Acquires 6,525 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 46.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.7 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE O traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.