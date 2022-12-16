Black Swift Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 46.70.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,744,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 107.49.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. The business had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

