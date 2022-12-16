Black Swift Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,993 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,096. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

