Black Swift Group LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period.

Eagle Point Income stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,463. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

