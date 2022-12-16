Black Swift Group LLC Invests $63,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,361,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 27.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,400,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 45,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,333. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

