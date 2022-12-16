Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.82.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $6.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,745. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $571.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.16 and its 200 day moving average is $344.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

