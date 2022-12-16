Black Swift Group LLC Trims Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,627,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,096,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 5,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

