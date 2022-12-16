Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$18.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

