Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Up 10.1 %
OTCMKTS BDCO opened at $1.20 on Friday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
