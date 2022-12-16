Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Up 10.1 %

OTCMKTS BDCO opened at $1.20 on Friday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

