Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 400,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $348.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
