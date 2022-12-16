Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 400,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $348.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

