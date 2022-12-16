BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $45.33 million and $821,424.87 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlueArk has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,030.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.88 or 0.00609968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00282050 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00047382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00054126 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00141233 USD and is down -26.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $816,256.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

