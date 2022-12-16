BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. BlueArk has a market cap of $44.51 million and $670,903.11 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlueArk has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00141233 USD and is down -26.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $816,256.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

