BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE BAM opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

