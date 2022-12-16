BMO Capital Markets Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Underperform

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

About Easterly Government Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.