BMO Capital Markets Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Underperform

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
