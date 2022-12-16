BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from BMTC Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

BMTC Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of GBT stock opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.75. BMTC Group has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.