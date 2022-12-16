BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from BMTC Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.
BMTC Group Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of GBT stock opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.75. BMTC Group has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98.
