BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 18,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $9.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

