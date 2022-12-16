BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
