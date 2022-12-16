BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.