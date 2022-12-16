Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $556.29

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 556.29 ($6.82) and traded as high as GBX 601 ($7.37). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 593.50 ($7.28), with a volume of 192,055 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.05) to GBX 585 ($7.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Bodycote Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,754.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 549.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 556.51.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

