Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 1,930 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.85. 17,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,485. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

