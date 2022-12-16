Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

