Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 2,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE UGI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,291. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

