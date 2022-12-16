Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

SPGI traded down $4.01 on Friday, reaching $340.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.07 and a 200-day moving average of $342.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

