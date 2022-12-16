Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 382 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.47. 124,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.66. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
