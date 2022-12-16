Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.28. 54,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $339.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

