Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,754. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.91%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

