Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

UPS stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $178.81. 50,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,254. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.38.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

