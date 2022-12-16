Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,084 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,818,000 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $33,164,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 101,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.