Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.45. The stock had a trading volume of 140,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,471. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

