Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 500.5 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

BOLIF remained flat at $35.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

About Boliden AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.