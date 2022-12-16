BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $34.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of BOX opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -282.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,223 shares of company stock worth $8,096,478. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 18.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BOX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

