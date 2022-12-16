BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Glenn W. Welling Acquires 15,000 Shares

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 865,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BRC Price Performance

BRCC opened at $6.50 on Friday. BRC Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of BRC

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BRC to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BRC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BRC in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BRC by 381.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.