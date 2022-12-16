Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

