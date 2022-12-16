Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 4.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,492,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

HYLS stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

