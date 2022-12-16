Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Stock Down 0.8 %

3M stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

