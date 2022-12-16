Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,965 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.50 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

