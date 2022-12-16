Brian Szymanski Sells 2,150 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $17,952.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Select Energy Services Stock Down 0.6 %

WTTR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.18. 1,237,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $935.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.13. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 122,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,278,000 after buying an additional 438,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 221,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WTTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.