Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT opened at $35.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $44.03.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 451.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $71,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

