Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $552.47. 60,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

