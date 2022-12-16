Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) PT Lowered to $3.75

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

BRMK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $3.81 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $506.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

