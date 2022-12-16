Brokerages Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT at $32.50

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

INBK opened at $23.30 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,475 shares of company stock worth $508,644. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

