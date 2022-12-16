Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target at $12.17

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,420,086.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,420,086.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,562 in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

