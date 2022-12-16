Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.64

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 8959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $757.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.47 million. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

